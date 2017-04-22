Amman condemns Paris terror attack

AMMAN — Jordan on Friday condemned the terrorist attack that killed a police officer and injured two others on Paris’ iconic Champs-Elysees boulevard on Thursday, four days ahead of the first round of the French presidential election.

Minister of State for Media Affairs Mohammed Momani said that Jordan strongly condemns this terror act, which once again unveils the ugliness of terrorism and its criminal organisations, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Momani, who is also the government spokesperson, added that such terrorists strive to spread chaos across the world by terrorising people and threatening global peace and security.

Jordan stands with France in its fight against terrorism, the minister said, reiterating calls for consolidated global efforts to eradicate terrorism.

Momani expressed the government’s condolences to the government and people of France and the family of the police officer, and wished the injured a speedy recovery.