Amman to host first ‘What Really Matters’ Congress in region on September 15

AMMAN — Under the patronage of HRH Crown Prince Hussein, the first “What Really Matters” Congress in the region will be held in Amman at the Royal Cultural Palace at Al Hussein Youth City on September 15, according to a statement from the organisers.

The event will host between 1,500 and 1,700 high school students from across Amman, including participants from both public and private schools in the capital as well as students from UNICEF schools and refugee camps in Jordan, the statement said.

A press meet, joined by HRH Princess Lara Faisal, guest speakers and representatives from the Crown Prince Foundation and companies and partners, will be held on Saturday to announce the launch, the statement noted.

What Really Matters congresses are free, non-political, non-religious events open to people of all beliefs, ideas and opinions and held in major cities around the world with the aim of promoting universal human values among the youth through the powerful and inspirational personal accounts and life stories of speakers, according to the statement.

The upcoming congress will be in Arabic, and for the Arab youth.

Since 2007, more than 200,000 youth (mainly high school and first year college students) have attended more than 150 congresses in cities across Europe and Latin America, according to the statement.

They listened to impressive life stories from a diverse community of individuals who have overcome adversity, thrived in the face of challenge, and through example, have demonstrated their commitment to and belief in the values that foster personal growth, social responsibility and human development, read the statement.

The Amman congress will hear from Yusra and Sara Mardini, who fled the Syrian civil war to seek asylum in Europe; Omar Samra, from Egypt, who at the age of 11 was diagnosed with — and within 2 months, successfully overcame — serious chest Asthma by running to improve his health; and Tunisian poet Anis Chouchene, known for his poem Peace Upon You, which achieved great success on social media networks, according to the statement.