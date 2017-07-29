Amman int’l shopping festival to kick off Thursday

AMMAN — The Amman International Summer Festival for Shopping 2017 will begin on Thursday, with the participation of 100 local, Arab and foreign companies, according to organisers.

The opening ceremony will include a bicycle race, in the presence of Amman Greater Municipality (GAM) Committee President Yousef Shawarbeh, organisers told The Jordan Times on Saturday.

The festival will be open daily from 4pm until midnight at the Expo Land near Airport Road.

The 10-day festival, organised by the International Promoters Company (IPCO), will host companies from Palestine, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Syria, Pakistan, India and Bangladesh, as well as local companies, IPCO General Manager Raed Abu Saadeh told The Jordan Times on Monday.

The festival will include stalls displaying food items, furniture, clothing, accessories, plastic and chemical commodities, detergents, antiques and gifts, Abu Saadeh said.

“The Amman International Summer Festival is one of the most important events in the Kingdom because of its economic, commercial and promotional importance,” the organisers noted, adding that it will also be a chance for Jordanian families and visitors to become acquainted with all kinds of products.

Abu Saadeh added that the holding of specialised exhibitions contributes to the promotion of local industry and strengthens the business environment and investment in the Kingdom, noting that Jordan has become a “favourite destination” for family tourism, especially from Gulf countries, due to the Kingdom’s security and stability.