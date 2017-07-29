You are here

Home » Local » Amman int’l shopping festival to kick off Thursday

Amman int’l shopping festival to kick off Thursday

‘Festival will see participation of 100 local, foreign companies’

By Ahmed Bani Mustafa - Jul 29,2017 - Last updated at Jul 29,2017

AMMAN — The Amman International Summer Festival for Shopping 2017 will begin on Thursday, with the participation of 100 local, Arab and foreign companies, according to organisers.

The opening ceremony will include a bicycle race, in the presence of Amman Greater Municipality (GAM) Committee President Yousef Shawarbeh, organisers told The Jordan Times on Saturday.

The festival will be open daily from 4pm until midnight at the Expo Land near Airport Road.

The 10-day festival, organised by the International Promoters Company (IPCO), will host companies from Palestine, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Syria, Pakistan, India and Bangladesh, as well as local companies, IPCO General Manager Raed Abu Saadeh told The Jordan Times on Monday.

The festival will include stalls displaying food items, furniture, clothing, accessories, plastic and chemical commodities, detergents, antiques and gifts, Abu Saadeh said.

“The Amman International Summer Festival is one of the most important events in the Kingdom because of its economic, commercial and promotional importance,” the organisers noted, adding that it will also be a chance for Jordanian families and visitors to become acquainted with all kinds of products. 

Abu Saadeh added that the holding of specialised exhibitions contributes to the promotion of local industry and strengthens the business environment and investment in the Kingdom, noting that Jordan has become a “favourite destination” for family tourism, especially from Gulf countries, due to the Kingdom’s security and stability.

up
5 users have voted.
  • Printer Friendly and PDF

Add new comment

CAPTCHA
This question is for testing whether or not you are a human visitor and to prevent automated spam submissions.
2 + 3 =
Solve this simple math problem and enter the result. E.g. for 1+3, enter 4.

Opinion

Editorial
The least Israel should do

Saturday 29 July 2017

Why tax cuts for the rich solve nothing

Jul 29, 2017

Wasta, and wasta

Jul 29, 2017

Donald Trump, CEO

Jul 29, 2017

Urbanisation 2.0

Jul 29, 2017

Newsletter

Get top stories and blog posts emailed to you each day.