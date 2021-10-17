Amman Marathon returns for 2021

AMMAN — Amman Marathon, the largest running event in the Kingdom, is back in its 12th edition, attracting runners from all over the world.

The marathon is organised by Run Jordan, a non-governmental organisation that is dedicated to the promotion of long distance competitive and leisure running in all segments of Jordanian society, according to Run Jordan’s website.

“Usually, a total of 15,000 runners participate. This year, due to the pandemic, we reduced the number to less than 50 per cent of what it was last year, as we will have around 5,000 participants,” Lina El Kurd, general manager of Run Jordan, told The Jordan Times.

She noted that the marathon is divided into two events.

“The first event is the children’s race on October 22, including participants aged between 6 and 14,” Kurd said.

It starts in front of the Amman summer festival square inside King Hussein Public Park from 8:00am to 9:30am and ends across the square at 11:00am, according to Kurd.

“The second and main event, which takes place in Amman’s Downtown on October 29, is for participants older than 14 years,” she said.

She added that the event is divided into three races: “The 42-kilometre marathon, the 21-kilometre half-marathon and the 10-kilometre fun run race,” Kurd added.

“The 42-kilometre marathon and the 21-kilometre half-marathon start at the Hashemite Square from 6am to 7am and end there too. The 10-kilometre fun race begins at Queen Alia Street, the opposite side of the Royal Cultural Centre and ends at the Hashemite Square,” she said.

Kurd pointed out that there will be races for people with disabilities that will begin 15 minutes before the main races.

Kurd noted that this year’s marathon will be different due to the pandemic.

“Usually, we organise celebrations and warm-up shows. This year, there won’t be any gatherings at the start or finish line to maintain the safety of the runners,” Kurd added.

She noted that the runners will arrive at the start line wearing their face masks and immediately begin the race. If they’re not vaccinated, they have to get a negative PCR test 48 hours prior to the race.

They can, however, remove their masks during the race as it takes place outside, according to Kurd.

She noted that there will be no coronation for the winners at the end of the marathon.

She also said that in 2020, due to COVID-19, Run Jordan launched an app for virtual races called “Run Jordan Virtual Run”.

“This year we will also have a 10 kilometre virtual race at the same day, taking place from 6am until 8pm,” said Kurd.

She said that whoever wants to participate “can run anywhere they want and in any country in the world. There will be no prize money for this race, but we will coronate the first three winners”.

Ahmad Muhaisen, a player in the Public Security Directorate’s athletics team who won 1st place four years in a row told The Jordan Times: “I have been running in Amman Marathon every year since 2015. My participation has opened so many doors for me, giving me the opportunity to represent my country in marathons held outside of Jordan.”

“I first participated in 2014, and never missed a race since,” Awni Al Rajabi, who has won in the last five races, told The Jordan Times.

Rajabi added that running in Amman Marathon “started as a hobby and as way for me to maintain my health. Now, it is more of an obligation. I run for the entire year in preparation for this day”.

The last day for registration is October 28 for the adults’ marathon and October 21 for the children’s marathon. As for the virtual race, registration will be open until 6am on the day of the race, according to Kurd.