Amman, Washington renew commitment to peace

By JT - May 18,2017 - Last updated at May 18,2017

AMMAN — His Majesty King Abdullah on Thursday discussed the Palestinian-Israeli peace process and regional developments with US Special Representative for International Negotiations Jason Greenblatt, according to a Royal Court statement.

During the meeting, they stressed the importance of reviving Palestinian-Israeli peace negotiations and US President Donald Trump’s stances that confirm his commitment to working for a peace deal between Palestinians and Israelis.

The King said that reaching a just and lasting solution to the Palestinian cause through serious negotiations based on a two-state solution and the Arab Peace Initiative is vital for security and stability in the Middle East.

For his part, Greenblatt commended Jordan’s pro-peace efforts.

Also on Thursday, the King met US Special Presidential Envoy for the Global Coalition to Counter Daesh terrorist group Brett McGurk over regional and international efforts to combat terrorism and the latest developments in the region.

Both meetings were attended by Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi.