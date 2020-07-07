App launched for water, sanitation services

AMMAN — The Ministry of Water and Irrigation has entered a new phase of e-services with the launch of a new smartphone application “Water App” in partnership with UNICEF Jordan, according to a ministry statement.

The app aims to facilitate and streamline procedures for water and sanitation services, statement said.

Minister of Water and Irrigation Raed Abul Saud, together with UNICEF Jordan Deputy Representative Ettie Higgins, announced the launch of the e-service project, which comes within the ministry’s digitalisation plan, gearing towards providing easier access to water services, the statement said.

Among the objectives of the smartphone application is to allow citizens to easily access information on the measures adopted by the ministry, the statement added.

“The pandemic has proven the efficiency of Jordan’s institutions in the context of digital transformation which has achieved many accomplishments,” Abul Saud said.

The minister noted that citizens can download the application in Arabic and English from the App Store or the Google Play Store.

The application enables citizens to inquire about their bills, apply for new subscriptions for water and sanitation services and report water thefts, the statement added.

“The water sector has picked up the pace in order to expand its e-services to be managed remotely at all times and under all circumstances, raising productivity and achieving effective control,” the minister said.

The application also provides free services involving water conservation methods as well as awareness.