Aqaba gov’t departments to open on Sunday, governor says

As government measures ease in Aqaba, inspection teams and security agencies in the city will intensify monitoring on all markets and commercial institutions to ensure that health standards are applied (JT file photo)

AMMAN — Aqaba Governor Ghassan Kayed on Saturday said that all government departments will open on Sunday except schools, universities, vocational training centres and kindergartens.

Kayed said that inspection teams and security agencies in the coastal city will intensify monitoring on all markets and commercial institutions to ensure the application of health standards, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

He added that Aqaba residents will not be allowed to leave the governorate except for humanitarian cases through pre-issued permits.

Public transport will not be permitted to operate, he said, adding that trucks arriving to the city through Al Misfer and Wadi Arabah will be sterilised before entering the city.

Kayed said that residents of the other southern governorates of Maan, Tafileh and Karak who work in Aqaba will be allowed to enter the city after receiving permits from the governor in coordination with the Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority.