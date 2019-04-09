Aqaba residents march in solidarity with Jerusalem

AMMAN — Jordanians marched on Monday in Aqaba Governorate in support of His Majesty King Abdullah’s stance in support of Jerusalem and the Palestinian cause.

In a rally organised by the governorate’s council, with the participation of national and popular movements, the demonstrators chanted slogans and carried placards affirming the Arab and Islamic identity of Jerusalem and proclaiming it the eternal capital of the Palestinian state, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The rally saw the participation of Aqaba Special Economic Zone President Nayef Bakhit, as well as officials and notables from the governorate, according to Petra.

Demonstrators also called on Jordanians to stand together in defending the country and its assets, Petra added.

Bakhit referred during the event to His Majesty’s “steadfast” positions towards the Palestinian cause and his efforts as the Custodian of Islamic and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem in protecting the city.

He stressed the “pride Jordanians have in the country’s moderate policies, that make the Kingdom an oasis for security and stability in the region”, according to Petra.