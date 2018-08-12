Arab countries voice solidarity with Jordan after terror attack

AMMAN — Arab countries on Saturday issued statements of condemnation of the terrorist attack that took place in Jordan on Friday.

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia expressed its strong condemnation and denunciation of the attack on a joint patrol of the Gendarmerie and Public Security Department forces in Fuheis city, which resulted in the death of Sergeant Ali Qoqazeh and the injury of six other officers.

An official source at the Saudi foreign ministry stressed Saudi Arabia’s “solidarity with Jordan and supporting it against terrorism and extremism”, offering condolences and sympathies to the family of the fallen officer as well as to the Jordanian government and people, wishing the wounded a speedy recovery.

The United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Kuwait, Egypt, Palestine, Yemen and Iraq issued similar statements in which they voiced support for Amman as it rises to face the terror threat and works to protect its security and stability.

The General Secretariat of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation also condemned the terrorist attack on the police force.

Local civil communities and official agencies, along with grassroots across the Kingdom issued statements, pledging a solid and unified national stand against terrorism and attempt to tamper with the country’s safety.

These included Amman and Zarqa chambers of commerce, Jordanian Engineers Association, Iftaa’ Department, Jordanian National Union Party, Jordan Exporters Association, Jordan Press Association, Jordan Social Democratic Party, Professional Associations Council, Reform Party, Direct Democratic Nationalistic Movement Party, Al Wasat Islamic Party, National Current Party and Lower House’s Reform Bloc.