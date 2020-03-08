Arab Women Organisation of Jordan celebrates 50 years

AMMAN — The Arab Women Organisation of Jordan (AWO) on Sunday commemorated its 50-year anniversary by pledging to continue working to empower women in Jordan.

The organisation made its announcement at an Amman-held event held to mark International Women’s Day, which falls on March 8, and the 15-year anniversary of its partnership with Mosawa Network, which includes more than 100 community-based organisations all over Jordan.

During the event, President of AWO Randa Qsous highlighted the AWO’s action plan, which she said will continue to focus on empowering women, local communities and civil society.

“Our focus will be on eliminating discrimination through political, social and economic empowerment, and providing a safe space for civil society's work so that efforts are united to help vulnerable and poor groups,” Qsous told the gathering.

She added that other goals include securing a safe space for civil society through organisations that believe in human rights, democracy, social justice, equality and prosperity.

Secretary General of the Jordanian People's Democratic Party Abla Abu Olbeh also addressed the gathering, highlighting previous generations of women activists who helped pave the way for “the path we are leading now”.

“AWO was one of the leading organisations that worked hard to ensure that we have a free nation and free women in Jordan,” Abu Olbeh said.

She added that AWO "realised the problems facing women in Jordan and went to the field and conducted real work with women on various levels”.

Meanwhile, Jordanian National Commission for Women (JNCW) Secretary General Salma Nims also praised the leaders of the women’s movement in the 1950s, including the role of the AWO.

“Women leaders were united back then and worked hard to gain their social and political rights,” Nims told the gathering.

“We have learned a lot from the older generation and we should continue the fight by uniting ourselves and our efforts,” she said.

The event also recognised the role activist Emily Naffa played in establishing a dynamic community-based women's movement in Jordan for decades.

Also during the session, the AWO presented a joint study with CARE International on policies impacting human activities and the exacerbation of the phenomenon of gender-based violence.