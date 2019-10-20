'Arabs want Syria to recover, restore its leading regional role'

AMMAN — Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi on Sunday said that all Arab states want an end to the Syrian crisis so that Damascus can restore its role as a major pillar of Arab joint action.

Safadi stressed the need for intensified joint Arab efforts to reach a political solution to the Syrian crisis that can safeguard Syria's territorial unity and end the large-scale suffering of its people.

Safadi's remarks came during a joint press conference with Arab League Secretary General Ahmed Aboul Gheit, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

On the Palestinian cause, Safadi said the establishment of an independent Palestinian state on the pre-1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital is the only way to resolve the long-running conflict and the only option Arab states can support. "This position is irreversible and non-negotiable."

Sfadi said that he discussed with Aboul Gheit the risks the "illegal and illegitimate" Israeli unilateral measures pose to the two-state solution and to the possibility of realising Mideast peace.

The top diplomat also called for enhancing the role of the Arab League in institutionalising joint Arab action and in addressing the challenges facing the Arab region.

Safadi also called for greater Arab role in addressing the region's and the world's woes, the statement said.

For his part, Aboul Gheit voiced appreciation for the Kingdom's role in serving the Arab League and enhancing Arab joint action, according to the statement.