Army confirms aid delivery to Rukban dwellers

AMMAN — Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army (JAF) over the past few days continued aid delivery to an estimated 50,000 Syrians (10,000 families) who remain stranded at Rukban, near Jordan’s northeastern border with Syria.

According to a military source, the aid was handed to community leaders of the Rukban region, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported on Saturday.

The renewed dispatched aid came after Jordan gave approval to ease the harsh conditions under which these refugees are living, especially as the camp is on Syrian lands and under the Syrian government's responsibility, according to the source.

The UN has recently said that the permission given by Jordan for the resumption of relief aid delivery has saved the situation, especially after the Syrian government did not respond to the organisation’s request for access.

However, an official has said that the dispatch is allowed for one time and Jordan adheres to its stand that as Rukban is inside Syria, relief agencies should secure access from there.

Jordan has allowed the entry of humanitarian aid to the Rukban camp for a single time to the displaced Syrians after the UN presented a plan in which it pledged to deliver future assistance to the camp from Syria, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mohammad Kayed said recently.

Jordan declared the northern and northeastern border areas a closed military zones in June, 2016, in the aftermath of a terrorist attack that targeted a military post serving refugees near the border, killing seven security forces and injuring 13 others.