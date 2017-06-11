Army kills 5 infiltrators, destroys vehicles

AMMAN — Border Guards have killed five suspects and arrested two others in a separate case while they attempted to enter Jordan through a border crossing, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, quoted an army source as saying on Sunday.

The troops responded to a threat posed by nine vehicles that were approaching the borderline, implementing the rules of engagement in such cases. The vehicles retreated towards Syrian land.

After that, a pickup vehicle and two motorbikes returned towards Jordan and the Border Guards opened fire, killing five, destroying the pickup and motorbikes and damaging another vehicle that tried to save the infiltrators.

On Sunday, the troops foiled an infiltration attempt by two suspects who tried to enter the Kingdom from Syria. They were arrested and referred to the concerned authorities, the army statement said.

At the beginning of June, Border Guards arrested four suspects who attempted to enter Jordan from neighbouring countries.

The guards also seized 112 palm-sized sheets of hashish and 13,000 Captagon pills from the suspects and referred them to the concerned authorities.