Army plane brings home sick Jordanian from Oman

AMMAN — Under Royal directives of His Majesty King Abdullah, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs-of-Staff Lt. Gen. Mahmoud Freihat instructed commander of the Royal Air Force to dispatch a medical evacuation plane on Saturday morning to Oman to bring back home a Jordanian citizen who endured a brain stroke.

The plane, provided with a specialised medical staff from the Royal Medical Services, arrived in the Kingdom at 7pm, and the citizen was transferred to the King Hussein Medical Centre for follow up on his health condition and further treatment, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Family members of the citizen expressed their appreciation for His Majesty’s humanitarian gesture, and praised the role of the Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army.

It has been customary for His Majesty to send army craft to airlift Jordanians who were in serious road accidents, especially in neighbouring countries like Saudi Arabia, where around 300 thousand Jordanians work and which is visited by hundreds of thousands of Jordanian pilgrims every year.

Bringing back a Jordanian with a brain stroke from a country as far as Oman is a rare incident.