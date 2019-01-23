ASEZA chief lays out tourism goals for years leading up to 2025

AMMAN — The Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority (ASEZA) plans to reach 1.5 million annual overnight visitors by 2025, ASEZA Chief Commissioner Nasser Shraideh said on Wednesday.

Shraideh added that ASEZA also aims to draw 500,000 visitors to Wadi Rum, raise the average stay at the site to six nights, increase the number of passengers through the King Hussein Airport to 650,000 and build 12,000 new hotel rooms.

The performance indicators for Aqaba as a destination indicate healthy growth in the rise of overnight visitors, which increased by 57 per cent in 2017, Shraideh said. The rate of passengers passing through King Hussein Airport also increased by 16 per cent, while 21 more ships docked in Aqaba in 2017.

His remarks came during a press conference, where he said about 931,000 tourists flock to Aqaba annually, including 423,000 local visitors.

The ASEZA’s policy for the years leading up to 2025 include attracting $30 billion in investments, constructing six industrial zones, 10 logistics centres and creating thousands of job opportunities, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

To bolster the business and investment environment, the ASEZA will offer a 5 per cent tax exemption, focus on facilitating investments and launch an e-payment service.

A number of projects are also currently underway to upgrade the infrastructure in Aqaba Governorate, he said.

Shraideh added that the ASEZA would continue its support for development initiatives by granting scholarships, supporting micro and entrepreneurial projects, enhancing community participation and employment and training initiatives, as well as developing the old city and Arab Revolt Square.