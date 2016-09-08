Association calls for improving public sector dentists’ working conditions

AMMAN — Dentists in the public sector will consider moving to hospitals and clinics in the private sector and Gulf Arab countries if their demands for “better working conditions” are not met, Jordan Dental Association (JDA) President Ibrahim Tarawneh said on Wednesday.

The demands include better pay for dentists working with the Health Ministry, Tarawneh added.

“Dentists have been demanding things that are supposed to be within their right as ministry workers… including a technical allowance and other financial incentives,” he told The Jordan Times, citing the overall “difficult economic conditions” in the Kingdom.

Tarawneh said the association wants “equal employment opportunities” for dentists wishing to work at the ministry, urging the authorities either to hire them or inform them that their skills do not match the required criteria.

“Many dentists’ appointments are put on hold in order to avoid paying them regular salaries; this will push them to leave for better paying jobs in Gulf Arab countries or the private sector,” he added.

“This will affect the medical sector in Jordan as a whole,” the JDA leader warned.

There are around 9,000 dentists in the association, and around 750 dentists currently work at the ministry, Tarawneh said.

On Wednesday, association officials met with Health Minister Mahmoud Sheyyab to reach a compromise, the ministry’s spokesperson, Hatem Azrui said.

“The ministry is currently studying and finding ways to solve dentists’ problems in the public sector to meet the demands of the association,” Azrui told The Jordan Times.

The ministry and the association will hold several meetings and discussions to agree on measures that serve both parties, he said.