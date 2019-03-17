Audit Bureau report shows 3,308 cases still pending investigation

By JT - Mar 17,2019 - Last updated at Mar 17,2019

AMMAN — The Jordan Integrity and Anti-Corruption Commission (JIACC) retrieved JD22,562,170 between 2013 and 2018, including retrievals and settlements for public money, taxes and customs evasion.

The Audit Bureau, in a report published on its website, said that it had also retrieved more than JD384 million in public money between 2010 and 2017.

The Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported that the bureau retrieved JD51.5 million in 2017.

According to Petra, the bureau processed 69 cases involving public funds, while 3,308 cases are pending investigation.

The anti-graft commission investigated 12 cases involving suspicions of graft in 2011, JIACC reports say.

One case, according to Petra, included a feasibility study on the Disi-Amman water conveyance project at a total cost of JD11.95 million.

Another case highlighted by Petra addressed funds allocated to building an officers club in Dabouq, with design costs alone estimated at JD1.8 million.

A third case included a JD2.53-million donation by a public institution to a sports club, the statement said.

Government Spokesperson Jumana Ghunaimat recently announced that 550 corruption cases were referred from the JIACC to the judiciary in 2018, a move that she described as “perpetuating the will of the government and people in the war against graft”.

In 2018, the Kingdom ranked 49th among 180 countries in a Corruption Perceptions Index. Jordan achieved a score of 58 out of 100 on the index, where 100 represents corruption-free countries and zero represents the highest level of corruption, according to Petra.