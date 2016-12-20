Authorities mull establishing ‘land harbours’ to facilitate flow of imports

AMMAN — The Ministry of Transport is currently studying establishing two “land harbours” that are expected to facilitate the flow of imported products through Aqaba, an official said on Tuesday.

The studies, which are funded by the European Investment Bank, are expected to conclude by the end of 2017, and implementation might start in 2018, said Azmi Nalshik, director of the ministry’s projects.

The first harbour is planned to function as a logistics centre in Madouneh in east Amman.

It will handle all processes related to customs and clearance, as the Aqaba port is supposed to only receive and unload shipments, Nalshik explained.

This centre is planned to have a total area of 5,500 dunums, shared by the ministries of transport (2,500 dunums) and public works (1,700 dunums), as well as by the Amman Customs Department (1,300 dunums).

The Transport Ministry’s share in the planned project will include a harbour and a railway to connect the site with the marina in Aqaba.

The entire project is currently in the planning phase, except for the Amman customs centre, as the Ministry of Public Works has floated the tender for the project.

Another land harbour is expected to open in Maan Governorate, 220km south of Amman.

A total of JD90 million is allocated for the project in the 2017 budget.