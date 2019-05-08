Birth rate at 2.9 per women in 2017/2018 — DoS

By JT - May 08,2019 - Last updated at May 08,2019

AMMAN — The birth rate in Jordan stands at 2.9 children per woman, according to the 2017/2018 population and family health survey conducted by the Department of Statistics (DoS), released on Tuesday.

The rate in the urban areas stood at 2.7 children per woman, while in rural areas, the rate reached 3.1, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The pregnancy rate in the 25-29 age segment scored the highest rate with 156 births for every 1,000 women, as cited by Petra. The pregnancy rate among women in the age group 30-34 came in second, with 137 births for every 1,000.

The pregnancy rate for younger age groups declined drastically, DoS findings indicate.

The survey found that the birth rate in correspondence to age in rural areas is higher than it is in urban areas among women aged 25 and older.

Meanwhile, birth rates are higher in urban areas among women younger than 25 years old, the report showed.

The general birth rate in Jordan for every 1,000 women in the age group 15-44 stands at 90 children, and 22 for every 1,000 people.