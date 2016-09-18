Body of Jordanian killed in Jerusalem returned home

AMMAN — Ministry of Foreign Affairs Spokesperson Sabah Rafi on Sunday said that the body of the Jordanian victim, who was killed by Israeli forces in Jerusalem on Friday, has arrived for burial back home.

Rafi said that the body of Saeed Amro, 28, will be handed over to his family after completing official procedures by the concerned authorities, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The government is following up on the issue, she added.

The government on Saturday condemned the “barbaric” and “deliberate” killing of the Jordanian man.

Israeli forces shot Amro outside Al Aqsa Mosque, killing him instantly, his relatives told The Jordan Times.

The young man travelled to Jerusalem on Thursday to meet with relatives and visit Al Aqsa Mosque, according to his brother Abdullah.

In a related development, the Senate’s Palestine Committee on Sunday condemned what it called the “barbaric act” committed by Israeli forces in “deliberately shooting” Amro in the Bab Al Amoud (Damascus Gate).

The committee’s chair, Senator Nayef Qadi, said the “inhuman act” was “in violation of all international conventions”. He called on the government to take the necessary measures on the local and international fronts to “expose the acts of the Israeli occupation” in Jerusalem and Palestine, where Palestinians are being “murdered” and their properties transgressed upon.

Qadi also affirmed Jordan’s “unwavering” position in defending the rights and welfare of Palestinians, as well as its support for establishing an independent Palestinian state based on the June 4, 1967 lines, with Jerusalem as its capital, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.