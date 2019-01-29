Cabinet adds anti-money laundering officials to Illicit Gains Law list

AMMAN — The Cabinet on Monday decided to subject all the employees of the Anti-Money Laundering and Counter-terrorist Financing (AML&CTF) Unit to Illicit Gains Law.

The decision was based on the recommendation of Central Bank of Jordan Governor and National AML&CTF Committee Chairman Ziad Fariz, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Placing the unit's employees under the law is an additional guarantee to ensure that the agency would be “fully observing the values of integrity, transparency and accountability.

The AML&CTF Unit's employees-inclusion in the law came under the provisions of the Article 3/S of the Illicit Gains Law, which stipulates enforcing the Illicit Gains Law's provisions to the occupant of any other job which the Council of Ministers decides to subject to the provisions of the law.

The existing law applies to the prime minister, ministers, Senate presidents and members, the Lower House’s speakers and members, the central bank's governor and deputies, and judges.

Also subject to the current law are heads of commissions and their members, heads and directors of the official civil and military public institutions as well as members of their boards of directors, if any, in addition to ambassadors, senior officials and those who share with them a similar rank and salary in public official departments and institutions and public institutions.

Amman mayors, Greater Amman Municipality’s council members, heads of municipal councils and members of first-category municipalities, as defined by the Municipalities Law, chairman and board members of the Social Security Investment Fund and officials in charge of government and military tenders are also included, in addition to heads and members of the boards of directors of companies to which the government contributes with more than 50 per cent of their capital.