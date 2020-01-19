You are here
Cabinet approves sales tax cut for 76 commodities
By JT - Jan 19,2020 - Last updated at Jan 20,2020
AMMAN — The Cabinet on Sunday approved the government’s reduction of the sales tax on 76 basic commodities as of February 1, 2019.
Under the decision, the goods subject to a 10 per cent tax, will be reduced to 5 per cent, while others subject to 4 per cent, will be reduced to 2 per cent, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.
Reduced commodities include dairy products, fruit, vegetables, canned food and school supplies among others.
