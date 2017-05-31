You are here
Cabinet to cut down JD200m on spending
By JT - May 31,2017 - Last updated at May 31,2017
AMMAN — The Cabinet on Tuesday decided to reduce the expenditure of ministries and public departments by JD204 million.
At a session chaired by acting prime minister Mamdouh Abbadi, the Council of Ministers decided to slash expenditures in the 2017 state budget by JD174.1 million, of which JD100 million will be deducted from current expenditure and JD74.1 from capital expenditure, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.
The decision also included reducing spending in the 2017 budgets of independent government units by JD29.9 million, split between current expenditure (JD13.5 million) and capital expenditure (JD16.4 million).
Accordingly, the Cabinet instructed ministries and public departments not to delay any financial dues or allowances until next year.
The Council of Ministers decided to transfer capital projects, whose costs have been cut, as part of partnership schemes with the private sector, and to be implemented under the leasing formula that the government started adopting at the beginning of this year.
