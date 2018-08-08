Cabinet members sign code of honour

AMMAN — The government on Wednesday approved a code of honour that governs conduct and avoidance of conflict of interest, which applies to Cabinet members, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The code, which was signed by Prime Minister Omar Razzaz and all the ministers, aims to ensure the commitment of the council of ministers to best practices in their performance of duties and keenness on the public interest.

The document stipulates that Cabinet members are obliged to report any potential conflict of interest that would emerge while carrying out their job.

The measure has been listed among the pledges the government has promised to meet in its first 100 days in office.