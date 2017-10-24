You are here
Cabinet okays gov’t online connectivity rules
By JT - Oct 24,2017 - Last updated at Oct 24,2017
AMMAN — The Cabinet on Sunday, in a session chaired by Prime Minister Hani Mulki, approved in principle the instructions governing the online exchange of data among public departments, under the Electronic Transactions Law.
These new rules are considered comprehensive guidelines that can replace any bilateral agreement between any two given public agencies, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported on Monday, adding that the regulations aim at speeding up online connectivity and enhancing cooperation and coordination among public institutions.
The instructions, which are meant to facilitate and ease the processing of people’s businesses with public departments, are coupled with action plans and the main operational procedures related to the inter-agency online connection.
The plan is part of a drive to reform the public sector and improve the quality of services government agencies offer to citizens.
In May this year, His Majesty King Abdullah chaired a meeting to follow up on the progress in the government’s plan to develop civil administration and accelerate work on the e-government programme.
Dozens of services will be available online in January, officials have announced, with some having already been in place.
