Cabinet to refer tax law to legislature next week

By JT - May 12,2018 - Last updated at May 12,2018

AMMAN — The Cabinet is expected to endorse the 2018 draft income tax law and refer it to the Lower House on May 21, Finance Minister Omar Malhas said on Friday.

In an interview with the Jordan Television’s 60 Minutes programme, Malhas said that the draft law focuses on addressing tax evasion, enhancing voluntary commitment of taxpayers, broadening the taxpayer base and improving the tax collection mechanism, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The bill is currently on the website of Legislation and Opinion Bureau, which is affiliated with the Prime Ministry, at www.lob.jo for people and specialists to access and give feedback on it.

The Parliament is in recess now and is expected to reconvene after the holy month of Ramadan, which ends around mid-June, for an extraordinary session.