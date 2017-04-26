You are here
Cabinet seeks flexibility in enforcing Illicit Gains Law
By JT - Apr 26,2017 - Last updated at Apr 26,2017
AMMAN — The Cabinet on Wednesday approved the mandating reasons of a draft law amending the Illicit Gains Law, expanding its powers by including public posts in the law.
The draft law aims at giving the Council of Ministers the authority to include any public job to the law, where the bill requires employees of the Jordan Customs Department, Department of Land and Survey or Income and Sales Tax Department, among other public institutions, to submit financial disclosures.
These amendments are a result of field visits by the Prime Minister to review the work process of these departments, which are the most to deal with public money, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.
The bill also aims to flexibly enforce the law, in a way that can deter employees from making illicit gains through corruption, in addition to its contribution to fighting graft and prosecuting perpetrators.
