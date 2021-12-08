Calls to boycott film ‘Amira’ get louder

AMMAN — The Lower House Palestine Committee on Wednesday denounced the film “Amira”, which they said is an insult to all prisoners in Israeli jails as it changes the reality of their conditions.

“Amira” is a 2021 Arabic drama directed by Egyptian filmmaker Mohamed Diab.

The film was entirely shot in Jordan in 2019 and is co-produced by Jordan, Egypt and Palestine.

The film revolves around Amira, a 17-year-old Palestinian who was conceived with the smuggled sperm of her imprisoned father, Nawar. Activists say this is a sensitive issue.

Head of the Committee MP Mohammed Thahrawi demanded the banning of the film’s screening in Jordanian cinemas.

Thahrawi called on production companies to develop films that support the rights of Palestinian prisoners and their fight behind bars, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Panel members hailed the resilience of prisoners and their sacrifices, urging all to support them and hold solidarity events with them in response to the film.

The film was selected to represent Jordan at the Oscars to compete in the international feature film category for the year 2022, as the Royal Film Commission had previously announced.

However, Jordanians are demanding to withdraw the film from the awards.

Meanwhile, social media platforms in the Kingdomhave been buzzing with widespread discontent over the film “Amira” with many demanding its boycott.

The hashtag “BoycottAmiraFilm” has been trending on Twitter for over 24 hours.

Twitter use KhairEddinAljabri, expressed his disappointment in the film, describing it as “diabolical”.

“Jordanian art has always served the Palestinian cause with pioneering films which showcased the struggle of the Palestinian people and glorified their resistance. This film is a shame and a disgraceful act and everyone who participated in it must be held accountable,” Jabri tweeted in Arabic.

Reda Yasen tweeted in Arabic: “The curators of the film must apologise for their ignorance and immediately withdraw the film. Otherwise, they will be contributing to the premeditated mutilation of Palestinian prisoners.”

Instagram user HananBahri expressed her rejection of the film.

The Jordanian Artists Association stated its rejection and condemnation of the film in a statement, as well as the Palestinian Ministry of Culture, which also condemned the production and screening of the film.