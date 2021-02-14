Chilly weather forecast for midweek

AMMAN — The Kingdom is forecast to come under the grip of a cold air mass starting Tuesday night due to a depression forming over Cyprus, according to the Jordan Meteorological Department (JMD).

The depression is expected to bring temperature down along with strong gusts of wind with a chance of intermittent rainfall in the western parts of the Kingdom, the weather department said.

Snowfall is expected in southern mountainous areas at night, the JMD said.

Starting Wednesday morning, the impact of the cold air mass is forecast to increase, bringing heavy rainfall across the country with a chance of dust formation in badia areas, according to the JMD. Thunderstorms are also expected on Wednesday night.

The weather department warned of heavy winds with the speed ranging between 60 and 80 kilometres per hour, slippery roads, low-visibility due to low-altitude clouds and the possibility of torrent formation in the northern and central parts of the country.

Weather forecasting company ArabiaWeather announced that its Sunday reading indicated that the weather will remain stable on Monday and the depression is forecast to begin on Tuesday evening.

The severe weather conditions are expected to last from Wednesday until Thursday morning, head of operations at the weather forecasting company Osama Tarifi told a local radio station.

The temperatures in Amman are forecast to reach a high of 16°C and a low of 4°C on Tuesday, and are projected to plummet between 5°C and 2°C on Wednesday.

In Aqaba, temperatures are forecast to range between 24°C and 12°C on Tuesday, and between 16°C and 9°C on Wednesday, according to the JMD.