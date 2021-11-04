China donates 500,000 doses of Sinopharm vaccines to Jordan

China’s Ambassador to Jordan Chen Chuandong and Health Minister Feras Al Hawari during a handover ceremony of 500,000 doses of the Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine to the Health Ministry in Amman on Thursday (Petra photo)

AMMAN — The Chinese embassy in Amman on Thursday delivered 500,000 doses of the Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine to the Health Ministry as a donation from China to the Jordanian people.

The donation is the second batch of shipment of the COVID vaccine from China to Jordan.

China’s Ambassador to Jordan Chen Chuandong, during the handover ceremony at a vaccination centre at Al Hussein Youth City, expressed happiness for the “fruitful cooperation” between China and Jordan in fighting the pandemic, according to a Chinese embassy statement.

The Chinese ambassador said that the Chinese and Jordanian governments have helped each other during the pandemic, noting that the vaccination centre at Hussein Youth Cityis a “model” for joint efforts in combatting the pandemic.

He added that Jordan has played an active role in the clinical trials of the Sinopharm vaccine and was among the first countries to approve it for emergency cases.

The ambassador noted that Jordanians’ turnout to receive Sinopharm is “a sign of confidence” in Chinese vaccines.

The diplomat said that the cooperation in fighting the pandemic reflects the “deep-rooted friendship” between the countries.

The ambassador said that the Kingdom has realised “encouraging” achievements in containing the pandemic through joining efforts among all segments of society.

The minister highlighted the national vaccination campaign, and the inclusion of residents and refugees in the campaign.

He also expressed appreciation for the government for facilitating the vaccination of Chinese residents and students in Jordan and offering treatment for those who tested positive for the virus.

The diplomat stressed that China has offered more than 1.6 billion doses of vaccines to over 100 countries and international organisations so far, and will provide over two billion doses by the end of the year.

The government will also donate $100 million for COVID-19 Vaccine Global Access (COVAX) facility to help developing countries receive vaccines.

He noted that his country is helping 16 countries produce vaccines, where these countries have the ability to produce 700 million doses annually.

Health Minister Feras Al Hawari said that this donation will contribute to supporting the national vaccination campaign that aims to inoculate citizens, residents and refugees.

Hawari also expressed appreciation for the Chinese government for the donation and for all assistance provided to the Kingdom in all fields, mainly in fighting the pandemic.

The minister added that almost 60 per cent of the targeted population in Jordan has received vaccines, noting that the government seeks to increase this percentage through field teams across the Kingdom.

The government is considering giving a third booster shot after six months of receiving the second shot, he said.

He added that the Sinopharm vaccine is “safe and effective” and some 50 per cent of vaccinated people in Jordan have received Sinopharm, noting that he received the vaccine during the clinical trial period.