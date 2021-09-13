Clothing store sales gain momentum with return to in-class education

AMMAN — Students’ return to schools has positively impacted the Kingdom’s apparel sector, according to a stakeholder.

There has been a significant increase in demand for clothing and other school supplies, since students’ return to their classrooms, Jordan’s Textile and Readymade Clothes Syndicate former president Muneer Deyeh told The Jordan Times.

“After schools reopened, parents have almost forgotten about last year’s scenario when the pandemic first started and all schools were closed. Now they are comfortable with their back-to school shopping,” he said.

He added that the demand “significantly increased at the end of August until now”.

Retailers started stocking up on winter merchandise, which may be 5-10 per cent more expensive when compared with prices in 2020, due to the soaring freight costs, especially of merchandise coming from China and southeast Asia, Deyeh noted.

Aisha Ahmad, owner of a kids’ clothing shop, told The Jordan Times over the phone that “the situation is getting better, especially after students’ return to in-class education”.

Nada Omar, a mother of two, said that “for sure when kids go to school, lots of things need to be bought throughout the year including basic shirts, socks, as well as other school supplies”.