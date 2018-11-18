Committee formed to investigate juvenile centre escape

AMMAN — Social Development Minister Basma Ishaqat on Sunday formed an investigation committee to follow up on the escape of 11 minors from a juvenile centre.

The ministry said that the committee was investigating the motive for the juveniles’ escape, and the ministry was cooperating with relevant authorities to bring back the juveniles as soon as possible, the ministry’s media office said, as reported by the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

Ishaqat visited the Osama Bin Zaid Juvenile Centre in Ruseifa later on Sunday to check on the investigation progress.

The minister, during a meeting with members of the investigation committee and employees of the centre, highlighted the importance of stopping escapes, looking into the causes and finding solutions.

She also called for applying those solutions to all juvenile centres in the Kingdom and taking into consideration the regulations of care centres, according to a ministry statement.

Ishaqat stressed that the ministry would hold accountable all those who are proven responsible for the escape of the juveniles, according to legal procedures, in an effort to stop similar incidents in the future.

Juvenile centres are not like prisons in that they allow their inmates to leave and take part in activities such as vocational training, sports and trips.

The amended Juvenile Law granted more rights to juveniles and replaced penalties with community service activities.