Committee recommends postponing start of new semester in national schools

AMMAN — The Central Planning Committee at the Education Ministry on Sunday recommended postponing the start of the second semester of the 2021/2022 scholastic year in national schools.

As per the recommendation, classes will begin on February 20th for kindergarten until the 11th grades. However, there will be no changes for the 12th grades as the semester will start on February 1 and classes will be conducted in-person.

The committee said that the recommendation will be referred to the higher framework committee for its review during its next meeting.

As for international schools in the Kingdom, they can choose whether to follow the committee’s decision, the ministry said, noting that the decision is in line with the epidemiological situation of the pandemic in Jordan and the world, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.