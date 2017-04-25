Conference calls for national centre for assessment, diagnosis for people with disabilities

AMMAN — Participants in the concluding session of the first international conference for assessment and diagnosis on Tuesday recommended establishing a national centre for assessment and diagnosis for people with disabilities, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The participants suggested the centre be established through a protocol between Princess Taghrid Institute for Development and Training, which organised the conference in Amman in cooperation with Learning Time Academy, the Higher Council for Affairs of People with Disabilities and the ministries of social development, education and health, in addition to public universities.

Recommendations included the launch of a project titled "A promise of a better future" to provide assessment and diagnosis services to all children in social institutions in the Kingdom, to offer them specialised programmes to facilitate their future integration into society, Petra reported, adding that the project will cover all of Jordan through service centres affiliated with Princess Taghrid Institute.

The conference attendees recommended establishing evaluation units across the Kingdom to reach all those in need of diagnosis, especially those in remote areas.

Recommendations, to be adopted by the Higher Council for Affairs of People with Disabilities, also included issuing a card for people with disabilities based on the diagnosis made by the national centre, in addition to cooperating and connecting with regional and international institutions dealing with similar issues to facilitate the services they and their families receive.

An executive committee will be formed, comprised of members from strategic partners including the ministries of education, social development and health, the Higher Council for Affairs of People with Disabilities, in addition to the University of Jordan, the Hashemite University, the World Islamic Sciences and Education University and Al Balqa Applied University.