Coronavirus caseload reaches 1,801 as 39 local cases recorded

AMMAN — A total of 45 COVID-19 cases, including 39 local infections, were recorded in the Kingdom on Thursday, increasing the caseload to 1,801, according to the government.

The local cases comprised 28 infections in Amman, of which 23 were in contact with COVID-19 patients, while the sources of infection of five other patients are under investigation.

Among the domestic infections are 10 cases in Balqa and one in Irbid to a person who contacted a patient, according to a joint statement issued by the Prime Ministry and the Health Ministry.

The cases from abroad comprised six Jordanians — four returning from Saudi Arabia and two from the UAE — who have been in quarantine at designated hotels.

Nine recovery cases were registered during the past 24 hours, including five from Prince Hamzah Hospital and four from the Dead Sea quarantine site, the statement said.

A total of 13,950 random virus tests were also conducted on Thursday, bringing the cumulative number of coronavirus tests administered since the beginning of the crisis to 791,172.

Amid the growing number of local infections, the Ministry of Health has renewed its call on the public to abide by Defence Order No.11 and adhere to precautionary measures, mainly wearing face masks and maintaining physical distancing and avoiding holding gatherings that exceed 20 people.

The ministry also highlighted the “Aman” (Safety) application for smartphones, which alerts users if they come into contact with a person infected with the virus, as well as “Sahtak” (Your Health) application, which provides users with the latest information and news related to the COVID-19 disease, in addition to guidelines and warnings pertaining to the Kingdom’s epidemiological status.

The statement also reminded the public that the comprehensive curfew in Amman and Zarqa would start at 11pm on Thursday and end at 6am Saturday, noting that e-permits would not be active in these two governorates.

Curfew hours in other governorates would continue as usual.