Court hands prison terms to 6 in terror cases

AMMAN — The State Security Court (SSC) on Wednesday issued verdicts in terror cases against six defendants who had been charged with supporting the Daesh terror group.

One defendant, who confessed to commenting on a Facebook post with calls to take up arms over the war in Syria, was convicted with charges of incitement to conduct terror acts and was sentenced to five years in prison, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The court sentenced another defendant to a seven-year prison term for attempting to cross the Kingdom’s borders into Syria to fight with Daesh.

SSC convicted another defendant of promoting terrorist ideologies and trying to join armed terror groups, and sentenced him to eight years in jail.

Two others, one of whom is involved in the “Irbid terror cell” case, were handed eight-year prison terms for incitement against the regime, carrying out terror acts and promoting terror ideologies online.

The two defendants used social media outlets to criticise the regimes of the Kingdom and two other Gulf Arab states, and called on people to adopt the Daesh ideology.

A sixth defendant, in his 20s, received six years in jail for promoting the ideologies of a terror group, according to Petra.