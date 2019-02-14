Court upholds sentence for man convicted of attempting to murder relative

AMMAN — The Cassation Court has upheld an October Criminal Court ruling sentencing a man to five years in prison after convicting him of attempting to murder a relative over financial feuds in Naour in May 2014.

The Criminal Court declared the defendant guilty of attempting to murder a member of his clan following a heated argument on May 28, and handed him a 10-year prison sentence.

However, the court decided to immediately reduce the sentence by half after the victim dropped charges against the defendant.

Court papers said the defendant was driving in the Theban area with two of his friends when he noticed a car following them.

“The defendant stopped the vehicle and discovered that it was his relative, who was following him to ask about an old financial debt,” the court documents said.

An argument ensued, the court maintained, and the defendant “drew a gun and shot him”.

“The victim’s injury was non-life-threatening and he survived the shooting following medical intervention,” the court documents said.

The defendant had contested the court asking for an acquittal on the grounds that “there were contradictory statements by the witnesses and the victim”.

However, the higher court ruled that the Criminal Court proceedings were just and the defendant received the appropriate punishment.

The court comprised of judges Mohammad Ibrahim, Yassin Abdullat, Nayef Samarat, Naji Zu’bi and Majid Azab.