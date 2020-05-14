CPF provides tablet devices to students in remote areas to boost Education Ministry efforts

By JT - May 14,2020 - Last updated at May 14,2020

AMMAN — The Crown Prince Foundation (CPF) on Thursday announced the implementation of an action plan to support the Education Ministry’s national remote learning efforts in light of the COVID-19 crisis, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The plan includes launching a campaign in cooperation with the Ministry of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship on the Naua platform, which is one of the CPF’s initiatives.

The campaign is aimed at collecting and distributing tablet devices to students across the Kingdom, especially in remote areas, to facilitate their access to lessons and exams.

The campaign has collected in-kind donations, most notably from Huawei Jordan, which provided 1,000 tablets, and Orange Jordan, which provided 1,000 SIM cards.

The campaign also collected cash donations, enabling the CPF to secure more than 1,000 additional devices, which will be directly distributed to the target group of school and university students to help them join remote learning platforms and take exams.

CPF CEO Tamam Mango said that the foundation's support for remote learning comes from its vision of “capable youth for ambitious Jordan”.

She noted that the donations collected to buy tablets are part of the CPF’s comprehensive work plan, preceded by working with KBW Ventures to prepare 25 mobile classrooms in remote areas, equipped with the needed technology to ensure that students in those areas continue to receive their education.