Crown Prince Foundation to cooperate with UAE

AMMAN — The Crown Prince Foundation (CPF) on Tuesday signed a memorandum of understanding with the Emirates Youth Council, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The memo, which was signed on the sidelines of the World Governments Summit in Dubai, aims at boosting cooperation between the foundation and the council in several fields such as youth projects, initiatives and exchanging expertise and practices.

CPF’s CEO Omar Masarweh and UAE Minister of State for Youth Shamma Bint Suhail Faris Al Mazrui signed the agreement in the presence of Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs Sheikh Mansour Bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Masarweh said that the MoU came in line with the foundation’s vision to share expertise with Arab countries and improve pro-action to empower young people, adding that CPF is looking forward to enhancing team and voluntary work in various fields such as leadership and innovation.

For her part, Mazrui said that the agreement reflects keenness of her country on effective communication with all Arab youth institutions, out of the need to improve young people’s skills and build up their capabilities.