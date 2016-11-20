Crown Prince Foundation secures more cochleae for hearing impaired children

AMMAN — The Crown Prince Foundation (CPF) on Sunday announced the completion of 15 cochlear implant surgeries for critical cases.

The new achievement came as a part of the “Hearing without Borders” initiative launched by HRH Crown Prince Hussein, which so far has benefited 618 children with hearing impairments, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

A German professor conducted the surgeries and donated a number of cochleae, in cooperation with Jordanian medical teams at the Royal Medical Services hospitals and the Health Ministry, according to Petra.

The initiative’s CEO, Omar Masarweh, said the project targets Jordanian children around the Kingdom, especially those who are not covered by health insurance.

Director of the initiative, Sakher Al Fayez, said his team had compiled a list of beneficiaries, setting urgent cases as the top priority.

He noted that the success in bringing the German doctor illustrates the CPF’s determination to bring top experts from around the world to conduct the surgeries in the Kingdom.

Hearing without Borders plans to establish centres to rehabilitate the targeted children and train phonology and pronunciation experts around the Kingdom, Petra reported, adding that the families of these children will also receive training to help their offspring speak. The CPF also works on raising society’s awareness of the main causes of hearing problems.