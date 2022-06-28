Crown Prince marks 28th birthday

AMMAN — Tuesday marked the 28th birthday of HRH Crown Prince Hussein, the eldest son of Their Majesties King Abdullah and Queen Rania Al Abdullah, and the 42nd generation direct descendant of Prophet Mohammad.

His Royal Highness was born in Amman on June 28, 1994, and was named as Crown Prince in a Royal Decree, issued on July 2, 2009.

His Royal Highness graduated from the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst in the United Kingdom in 2017, after he graduated in 2016 from Georgetown University in Washington, DC, where he majored in international history, having completed his school studies at King’s Academy in Madaba in 2012.

His Royal Highness holds the rank of captain in the Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army.

The Crown Prince follows up with all institutions on the implementation of His Majesty’s directives, through field visits. In addition, His Royal Highness carries out official visits to several countries regionally and internationally.