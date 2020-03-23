You are here
Crown Prince, in phone call with Saudi crown prince, discusses coordination on COVID-19
By JT - Mar 23,2020 - Last updated at Mar 23,2020
AMMAN — HRH Crown Prince Hussein spoke by phone on Monday with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, who is also deputy prime minister and minister of defence of Saudi Arabia.
In the phone call, Crown Prince Hussein stressed the importance of maintaining cooperation and close coordination between Jordan and Saudi Arabia to counter and contain coronavirus disease (COVID-19), according to a Royal Court statement.
The Crown Prince also conveyed His Majesty King Abdullah’s greetings to Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia, wishing the Saudi people good health and wellbeing.
