You are here

Home » Local » Crown Prince thanks Jordanians for support

Crown Prince thanks Jordanians for support

By JT - Oct 03,2021 - Last updated at Oct 03,2021

AMMAN — HRH Crown Prince Hussein on Friday expressed thanks to Jordanians for their concern for his health after he tested positive for COVID-19. "Thanks a thousand, you lifted my spirits with your kind words," the Crown Prince said in a call-in with Al Mamlaka TV.

He added that Their Royal Majesties King Abdullah and Queen Rania are in good condition, noting that their recent COVID-19 results came back negative, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

“I didn’t experience severe COVID-19 symptoms as I am vaccinated,” the Crown Prince said, emphasising the necessity of immunisation for all ages, especially young people. 

The Crown Prince said that the ideal solution to combat the COVID-19 pandemic and avoid lockdowns is increasing the number of vaccinated people. 

 

 

 

 

 

 

up
0 users have voted.
  • Printer Friendly and PDF

Opinion

Editorial
Remedying the ills of public health system

Wednesday 22 September 2021

How Olaf Scholz won Germany

Oct 02, 2021

Greening the hardest sectors

Oct 02, 2021

Recovering prosperity

Oct 02, 2021

Germany's new beginning

Oct 02, 2021

Newsletter

Get top stories and blog posts emailed to you each day.