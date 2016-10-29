Crown Prince urges youth to take part in peacebuilding event

AMMAN — HRH Crown Prince Hussein on Friday said Jordan will be hosting the Arab States Regional Workshop on Peacebuilding in December, according to an Instagram post.

"I am glad that Jordan will be hosting the 'Arab States Regional Workshop on Peacebuilding' this coming December, especially that it comes as a follow-up to the ‘Global Forum on Youth, Peace and Security’ that was held in Jordan in 2015 and the UNSC Resolution 2250, which Jordan took a leading role in its endorsement," the Crown Prince said in the post.

He wished participants in the workshop success in furthering peacebuilding through active participation of youth from Jordan and the Arab world.

Moreover, the Crown Prince encouraged the youth to apply through the website of the UNSG Envoy on Youth, http://www.un.org/youthenvoy/2016.

Crown Prince Hussein said in August 2015 that those who possess the key to young minds can unlock the doors of the future, and stressed on the need to protect youth from exploitation by terrorist and their likes.

Addressing more than 500 politicians, UN leaders, youth representatives and officials from several countries at the opening of the Global Forum on Youth, Peace and Security, the Crown Prince called for efforts to optimally utilise the youth’s potential and capabilities to enhance their role as peace builders.