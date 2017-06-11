You are here
CSPD denies rumour about increased fees for smart IDs
By JT - Jun 11,2017 - Last updated at Jun 11,2017
AMMAN — An official at the Civil Status and Passports Department (CSPD) on Saturday said rumours about imposing an additional fee of JD20 to issue smart civil identification cards after mid-June are untrue, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.
The official said that the rumour spread on social media is not credible and goes against the government’s measures that aim to reduce the financial burdens on the citizens, noting that the CSPD will continue issuing smart civil IDs after mid-June for only JD2. In March, the Cabinet decided to issue the smart civil ID cards free of charge, starting March 18 and until June 15.
