Customs department reports around JD1.5b in 2020 revenues

AMMAN — The Jordan Customs Department (JCD) on Tuesday said it collected JD1.447 billion in tariffs and fees in 2020.

JCD Director General Maj. Gen. Abdelmajid Rahamneh was quoted in the Jordan News Agency, Petra, as saying that only 11.2 per cent of the Kingdom’s imports were subject to tariffs and fees while imports valuing JD9.2 billion have been exempted under investment laws and trade agreements.

On the potential growth of the department’s revenues in 2021, he said that primary indicators forecast increases in imports, adding that the granted exemptions will be minimised which would increase the government’s revenues.

He also highlighted that the JCD has managed to save some JD680,000 through switching to alternative energy.