Czech embassy holds Bohemian crystal exhibition for centennial

Amman — Celebrating 100 years of independence, the Czech Republic in cooperation with the Jordan Europe Business Association (JEBA) held a business forum on Sunday to strengthen the ties between both countries and showcase the Bohemian crystal trade.

A country well-known for its hand-made Bohemian crystal, Czech companies celebrated the country’s independence by showcasing fine-cut (high quality) crystal products in an exhibition held at the W Hotel in Amman.

Establishing a network between Czech manufacturers of crystal and Jordanian traders was the main goal, General Manager of JEBA, Ayman Qaffaf told The Jordan Times.

Qaffaf continued: “We at JEBA try to bridge the gap between European and Jordanian businesses, focusing on creating a platform for B2B meetings.”

Crystal Centre Bohemia, a Jordanian company supplying hand-made Bohemian crystal to the local market was one example of the collaboration between both countries. “We can capitalise from these events, expand our network and market presence,” said their general manager.

“This is a potential platform for investors, strengthening the ties and enhancing the potential investors’ view of doing business in Jordan,” a Jordan Chamber of Commerce representative said, commenting on the presence of the Jordan Investment Commission at the forum.

Oldrich Huzil, business development manager at Preciosa added: “We have experienced the Jordanian market in several projects and we intend to collaborate with local engineering design offices to reach the full potential of this market in terms of crystal demand.”

Josef Koutsky, the Czech Republic’s ambassador to Jordan expressed interest in seeing more forums to promote relations between the two countries.