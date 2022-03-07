Daughter with Down syndrome becomes mosaic artist thanks to mother’s training programme

Seham Ta’mari with her daughter Wafa’a at the ‘Bashae’r Al Kheer’ charity in Madaba (Photo courtesy of Seham Ta’mari)

AMMAN — After her daughter was born with Down syndrome, Seham Ta’mari made it her mission to provide support for families like hers.

Wafa’a, 23, her daughter now makes professional mosaics — which her hometown of Madaba is famous for — after undergoing training at the charity Tamari founded in 2012.

The charity named “Bashae’r Al Kheer” aims to support children with disabilities and also empower women, Tamari said. She said the idea after she struggled to find proper support for herself and her daughter.

Ta’mari told The Jordan Times that one of the training programmes that the charity offers is making mosaics. So far, almost 20 individuals with Down syndrome have finished the training programme and are now making mosaics for a living, she added.

“Since my daughter was a toddler, I noticed that she was interested in art. I started this charity to provide my daughter with an opportunity to develop her talent,” Ta’mari said.

“Our main aim is to showcase the abilities of young people with disabilities,” Ta’mari noted.

According to Ta’mari, the inclusion of children with disabilities in society is vital, as well as education and proper care in order for them to be effective members of society.

“We need to change attitudes towards Down syndrome”, Ta’mari added.

“My daughter is my hero. Making mosaics require attention to details and determination which she definitely has. She is able to make mosaics like no one else,” Ta’mari concluded.