December 27 declared International Day of Epidemic Preparedness

AMMAN — As the pandemic reached every corner of the world, the UN General Assembly declared December 27, as the International Day of Epidemic Preparedness, to keep a global spotlight on the significance of the prevention of preparedness for and partnerships against pandemics like COVID-19.

The UN resolution, which was adopted on December 7, expressed the urgent need for resilient and robust health systems, covering those in vulnerable situations.

The COVID-19 crisis has shown the world that it is necessary to apply the lessons learned to strengthen pandemic preparedness respond adequately, and integrate risk management strategies and economic planning properly, economist Mazen Marji told The Jordan Times on Saturday.

“There is no doubt that this crisis has wreaked havoc on the livelihoods of millions of persons, and social and economic development,” Marji said, adding that “readiness for COVID-19 was generally weak”.

Global health crises threaten to overwhelm already overstretched health systems, disrupt global supply chains and the economies of the poorest and most vulnerable countries, according to the UN website.

“COVID-19 is a human tragedy. But it has also created a generational opportunity. An opportunity to build back a more equal and sustainable world,” the website quoted UN Secretary General António Guterres as saying.

“The response to the pandemic, and to the widespread discontent that preceded it, must be based on a New Social Contract and a New Global Deal that create equal opportunities for all and respect the rights and freedoms of all,” he said.

Sociologist Hussein Khozahe told The Jordan Times that this unprecedented crisis has created an opportunity for individuals to rethink their priorities, and highlighted the importance of being able to react, adapt and evolve.

People started adopting new health and safety measures. They are more aware of what they need to do, in order to get through the ongoing crisis, Khozahe noted, adding that “individuals started using more positive body language, so instead of hand shaking, cheek kissing or any other common greeting gesture, a nod or a welcoming smile is enough”, Khozahe said.

Physical distancing has become the norm and forgoing typical social etiquette is completely understandable nowadays, the sociologist said.

“This pandemic with all the negativities it brought, has taught the world a new culture. A culture of patience, tolerance and cooperation,” Khozahe said.

The crisis has encouraged a shift towards more self-sufficient societies, such that self-sufficiency has become the priority for the national security and the stable economy of nations, he noted.