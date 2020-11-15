Defence Order No. 22 stiffens penalties for holding gatherings

AMMAN — Prime Minister and Minister of Defence on Saturday issued Defence Order No.22, aimed at stiffening penalties for holding, organising, attending or taking part in gatherings, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Following are excerpts from the text of Defence Order No. 22:

Based on the provisions of Article (3) of Defence Law No. (13) of 1992, to ensure abidance by preventive measures stipulated by anti-COVID-19 related defence orders, I decide to issue the following Defence Order:

The penalties for violating section (First) of Defence Order No. (16) of 2020, related to holding or organising gatherings, to be cancelled and replaced by the following:

Anyone who holds a gathering in violation of Defence Order No.16, item First, of 2020, will face imprisonment ranging from three months to three years, or a fine of no less than JD1,000 and no more than JD3,000, or both penalties.

Anyone who attends the aforementioned gatherings will face a JD100-fine, while all constitutional authorities’ meetings are excluded from the provisions of the order.

Defence Order No .22 entitles the prime minister to amend the defence order through issuing communiqués or decisions to that end.

Meanwhile, acting-Interior Minister Bassam Talhouni said that the government will not allow the end of the comprehensive lockdown as an opportunity to hold large gatherings, Petra reported.